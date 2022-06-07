Sigma Additive Solutions to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XII Conference on June 7, 2022

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) ("Sigma", "we," "our," or the "Company"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, will present at the in-person LD Micro Invitational XII Conference being held at the Four Seasons in Westlake Village, CA on June 7 - 9, 2022.

Sigma Additive Solutions Chief Executive Officer Jacob Brunsberg will conduct 25-minute in-person one-on-one meetings and deliver the Company's in-person presentation which can be viewed live and via replay at the webcast link below and will also be available on the Sigma Additive Solutions investor relations website at ir.sigmaadditive.com.

LD Micro Invitational XII

Date: June 7 - 9, 2022

Location: Westlake Village, CA

Presentation Time: June 7, 2022 at 3:30 pm ET (12:30 pm PT) in TRACK 2

Webcast: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/

Format: In-person 1x1's and Presentations

Speaker: Chief Executive Officer Jacob Brunsberg

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the LD Micro Invitational XII Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Sigma Additive Solutions management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to [email protected] or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Labs Inc., operating as Sigma Additive Solutions, is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA™) solutions to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies by reducing waste, increasing yield and shortening cycle times. Sigma believes its software solutions will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of industrial 3D printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmaadditive.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact:

Steven Gersten

Sigma Internal IR

813-334-9745

[email protected]

