Wearable Health Solutions Inc. Hires Former LogicMark CEO/CFO and Begins a Campaign to Market Wireless Health Monitoring Devices

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI) ("Wearable Health Solutions" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and seller of multiple lines of proprietary personal medical alarm and home security devices for seniors and emergency response systems for employees that work alone, and that provides IOT mobile health (mHealth) products and services to through its national distribution network of independent dealers who resell direct to consumers, hospitals and other related providers in the home healthcare and home security markets. The Company announced today that the it has engaged the services of Vincent S. Miceli as our new Chief Financial Officer as of May 16, 2022. Mr. Miceli holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration from the University of Hartford and is an Affiliate Member of both the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants. Harrysen Mittler CEO commented "He recently served as both CEO and CFO of LogicMark, Inc. (formerly Nxt-ID, Inc.) a publicly quoted company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange." Mr. Miceli's experience in the public market space, his credentials and exposure to the expanding Health Care industry both financially and operationally through LogicMark creates a considerable opportunity for the deployment of his business acumen, skill set, and synergy through various facets of our Company. Finding a top-notch finance leader of this caliber to join as CFO has been a top priority for WHSI as we focus on strengthening our executive team with the competencies to grow the business at scale. Mr. Miceli has broad experience and is a perfect match to support our continued growth." Mr. Miceli commented; "I see tremendous opportunity in this organization and I'm incredibly excited to help lead this important next phase of growth."

The Company is preparing to file an up listing for quotation of its common stock on the OTC: QB trading platform. It is expected that such approval could provide certain investors, funds, brokers and institutions with additional access to participate in the trading of the common shares.

"Recently, the Company began a campaign to sell and market a suite of wireless enabled health monitoring devices for; scales, blood pressure monitors, glucose meters, SPO2 meters thermometers and sleep/activity trackers", stated Peter Pizzino, President, " the devices also carry an auto pairing activation kit which permits the use of phones and tablets with these health monitoring devices."

The Company is now accessing the capital markets in several forms to finance and market its expanding business model for the launch of its iHelp Max 4G Device, remote monitoring systems, wrist bands, accessories, wireless remote health monitoring devices and its Lone Worker Program initiative. Negotiations are underway with several media groups and platforms as well for production and media time in an effort to air commercials and advertisements on television & radio to sell the products and services.

The Company has updated its websites at: wearablehealthsolutions.com; ihelpalarm.com; 1800medalert.com; wearablehealthsolutions.com/investor-relations; reflecting corporate, product, DTC and investor relations references.

About Us:

The company is an established manufacturer of Personal Emergency Response Systems ("PERS") devices in the rapidly expanding medical alarm device and eHealth sector. As such, we provide innovative wearable healthcare products and services to dealers and distributors across the globe. Our management team has over 30 years of experience in the health care sector beginning with the launch of the MediPendant™, the first medical alarm device that enabled the user to speak and listen to the emergency response operator directly through the pendant.

The company is expected to launch its latest PERS device, the iHelp Max 4G in the summer of 2022. The device is a 4G cellular PERS unit with advanced features such as; fall detection, geo-fencing, AI utilizing Google Assistant and Alexa, notifications, daily check-ins, medication reminders and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM).

In addition, the new iHelp Max device, with its advanced medical alarm technology platform, enables remote monitoring, data collection of essential vital signs in real-time with historical data via Bluetooth, NFC, and WIFI technology made available to end users, clinics, hospitals and health care centers. Our RPM solution, with real time monitoring of vital signs, may store data in the cloud to enable viewing of historical information and potential critical health issues before they materialize in patients or end users.

Also, the company may consider licensing its technology as a healthcare data transmission system to clinics, hospitals and health care centers which may improve the quality of health care provided to patients and loved ones while lowering costs if adopted, creating a sustainable Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) model.

Forward-Looking Statements

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Wearable Health Solutions and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Wearable Health Solutions ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Wearable Health Solution's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its solutions; (iii) Wearable Health Solution's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Wearable Health Solution's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Wearable Health Solution's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Wearable Health Solution's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Wearable Health Solution's business; (x) Wearable Health Solution's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent quarterly report on filed by Wearable Health Solutions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wearable Health Solutions anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Wearable Health Solutions assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

CONTACT

www.wearablehealthsolutions.com

2901 W. Pacific Highway Suite 200

Newport Beach CA 92663

Tel: 949-270-7460

SOURCE: Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/702618/Wearable-Health-Solutions-Inc-Hires-Former-LogicMark-CEOCFO-and-Begins-a-Campaign-to-Market-Wireless-Health-Monitoring-Devices





