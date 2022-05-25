Bank of Idaho Expands to Meridian Area

MERIDIAN, ID / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / Bank of Idaho confirms further expansion in the Treasure Valley region by announcing a fourth location at the corner of Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road, conveniently situated for businesses and residents near the city of Meridian, Idaho. The branch opened May 16.

The warm Treasure Valley welcome from customers when the bank first expanded westward into Downtown Boise in January 2019, has spurred Bank of Idaho leaders to meet demand head on with 3 more locations: downtown Nampa, summer 2019; Overland Road fall 2019; and now a new Meridian area location at 10556 W Fairview Avenue.

Bank of Idaho is a community bank focused on the advancement of small businesses, as they recognize them to be the lifeblood of Idaho's economy. The bank focuses on providing tools, local resources and team support that help build personal long-term relationships with their clients.

"We are excited to grow our roots deeper in the Treasure Valley," Bank President and CEO Jeff Newgard said. "What a great team of banking pros we have put together to help folks from the Meridian area. It really is exciting! Our best friends and neighbors just happen to also be our clients, and that's how we like it."

"The response here has been overwhelming and it encourages our methods - being quick and nimble and having decision makers with boots on the ground serves to help keep business moving," Newgard said.

The Bank of Idaho Fairview Branch team will be made up of some familiar faces from the area: Rocio Rivera, Retail Branch Manager; Keith Demaline V.P. Commercial Loan Manager; and Carole Howell, Commercial Lender.

About Bank of Idaho

For 37 years, Bank of Idaho has been a financial fixture in the eastern Idaho community since the original location opened in downtown Idaho Falls, and where headquarters are still located today. Later expanding to include now 11 full-service locations, and 4 mortgage offices across the state. Stock for the Bank of Idaho Holding Company opened to public trading on the OTC-QX market under the symbol BOID October 2019. With community growth their first priority, Bank of Idaho focuses on small businesses, and is Idaho's leader in SBA lending.

