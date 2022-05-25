Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Completion of Stock Repurchase Plan

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / Commencement Bancorp, Inc. ( OTCQX:CBWA, Financial) (the "Company") released today that its previously announced stock repurchase plan, enacted for the purpose of repurchasing a limited number of shares of the Company's common stock, had concluded. The Company repurchased all shares authorized for repurchase under the plan, which was scheduled to expire November 14, 2022.

Commencement Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Commencement Bank, headquartered in Tacoma, Washington. Commencement Bank was formed in 2006 to provide traditional, reliable, and sustainable banking in Pierce, King, and Thurston counties and the surrounding areas. Their team of experienced banking experts focuses on personal attention, flexible service, and building strong relationships with customers through state-of-the-art technology as well as traditional delivery systems. As a local bank, Commencement Bank is deeply committed to the community. For more information, please visit www.commencementbank.com. For information related to the trading of CBWA, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

