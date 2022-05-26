Klee Irwin Presenting at Psychedelic Capital

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irwin Naturals Inc. (CSE: IWIN) ( IWINF) (FRA: 97X) (“Irwin” or the “Company”) announced today that Klee Irwin, CEO, will be presenting at the psychedelic Capital conference by Microdose.



Following his successful speech at the Davos ’22 Medical Psychedelic Series, Klee Irwin will appear in a fireside interview with Microdose founder Patrick Moher. Tickets for the online event can be purchased at Microdose Psychedelic Capital.

As founder of Irwin Naturals, one of the world’s leading nutraceutical brands with a 28-year track record of consistent profitability, Klee Irwin is now leading the Company’s foray into psychedelics assisted treatments through the roll-up of ketamine clinics towards establishing the world’s largest chain of clinics offering this ground-breaking and amazingly efficacious treatment.

Klee Irwin, CEO, commented, “By leveraging our status as a household brand known by over 100 million North Americans, we are working towards making this amazingly effective treatment more widely available and making this and other effective treatments accessible to those in need, not just to those who can afford it. We currently are witnessing a well above the linear growth rate for mental health issues in North America, and it is clear that conventional methods have only a limited impact. Something needs to happen. This something, I believe, is psychedelics assisted treatment and I am passionately driven to make Emergence by Irwin Naturals people’s trusted go-to partner for these treatments.”

About Klee Irwin

28-years ago, Klee Irwin founded Irwin Naturals with a simple mission – to heal the world with plant medicine. He had no equity or bank financing. So, he formulated products to have curiously potent effectiveness relative to competitors – since word-of-mouth was his only hope against larger companies that put more money into advertising than ingredient cost. A cult brand emerged over the years, and his company now leads in most categories in which it competes. He has taken a philanthropic approach and has, for ethical reasons, chosen to sell CBD at less than half the price of virtually all competitors.

Klee is also the founder of Quantum Gravity Research, a non-profit research institute that he founded in 2009. The mission of the organization is to discover the geometric first-principles unification of space, time, matter, energy, information, and consciousness. As the Director of QGR, Klee manages a dedicated team of mathematicians and physicists in developing emergence theory to replace the current disparate and conflicting physics theories. Since 2009, the team has published numerous papers and journal articles analyzing the fundamentals of physics.

Outside of his work in physics, Klee is active in supporting students, scientists, educators, and founders in their aim toward discovering solutions to activate positive change in the world. He has supported and invested in a wide range of people, causes and companies including Change.org, Upworthy, Donors Choose, Moon Express, Hana Arts on Maui, Hero Science Foundation, Mayasil, the X PRIZE Foundation, and Singularity University where he is an Associate Founder.

A highly engaging speaker, Klee is one of the recognized thought leaders in the sector. He is working tirelessly to make Ketamine available to all those who need it, not just to those who can afford it, a topic covered in greater detail during his presentation.

About Irwin Naturals

Irwin Naturals has been a household name and best-in-class nutraceutical company since 1994. It is now leveraging its brand into both the cannabis and psychedelic sectors. On a mission to heal the world with plant medicine, Irwin has operated profitably for over 27 years*. The growing portfolio of products is available in more than 100,000 retail doors across North America, where 80% of households know the Irwin Naturals brand**. In 2018, the Company first leveraged its brand to expand into the cannabis industry by launching hemp-based CBD products into the mass market. The Company is now leveraging its famous halo of brand trust to become, perhaps, the first household name brand to offer THC-based products. Its rapidly growing national chain of psychedelic mental health clinics is called Irwin Naturals Emergence.

*Under several corporate structures, Klee Irwin has operated the Irwin brand profitably since 1994, as measured by EBITDA adjusted for extraordinary costs.

**Based on a formal Company survey with a sample size of 500 randomly selected adults.

"Klee Irwin"

Klee Irwin

Chief Executive Officer

Regulatory Overview

The following is a brief summary of regulatory matters concerning ketamine in the United States (“US”). Under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811) (the "CSA"), ketamine is currently a Schedule III drug as well as being listed under the associated Narcotic Control Regulations, and psilocybin is currently a Schedule I drug.

Most US States have enacted Controlled Substances Acts (“State CSAs”) which regulate the possession, use, sale, distribution, and manufacture of specified drugs or categories of drugs and establish penalties for State CSA violations and form the basis for much state and local drug laws enforcement activity. State CSAs have either adopted drug schedules identical or similar to the federal CSA schedules or, in some instances, have incorporated the federal scheduling mechanism. Among other requirements, some US States have established a prescription drug monitoring or review programs collect information about prescription and dispensing of controlled substances for the purposes of monitoring, analysis and education.

In the United States, facilities holding or administering controlled substances must be registered with the US Drug Enforcement Agency ("DEA") to perform this activity. As such, medical professionals and/or the clinics in which they operate, as applicable, are also required to have a DEA license to obtain and administer ketamine (a "DEA License"). While ketamine is a controlled substance in the United States, it is approved for general anesthetic induction under the US Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Once a drug is approved for use, physicians may prescribe that drug for uses that are not described in the product’s labelling or that differ from those tested by the manufacturer and approved by the Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA"). Licensed medical practitioners may prescribe ketamine legally in Canada or the United States where they believe it will be an effective treatment in their professional judgment.

Please see Irwin’s filing statement on its SEDAR profile for more information on the regulatory environment and regulations surrounding the US THC industry.

Forward-Looking Information

