E-LAND Innople Chooses Rimini Street Support Services for SAP S/4 HANA

Rimini+Street%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, today announced that E-LAND Innople, an IT affiliate of the South Korean conglomerate E-Land Group, has chosen Rimini Street Support for SAP. The move has drastically cut E-LAND Innople’s annual maintenance costs and freed up budget to fuel new IT technology, digital transformation, and online expansion.

Rimini Street Support Increases Business Agility

E-LAND Innople provides IT solutions across various industries including fashion, distribution, hotels, restaurants, and construction. The company is responsible for the IT operations of E-Land Group, including ERP management, AI and big data, leading a number of successful digital transformation efforts with forward-thinking investments. It also has adopted an agile innovation strategy to respond rapidly to the market environment and the rise of new technologies.

The team at E-LAND Innople was attracted to Rimini Street’s security capabilities, reliability, and its premier support services and global team, which is known in the industry for its high levels of client satisfaction. Rimini Street supports E-LAND Innople based on its unique and specific business situation, which included the need to reduce costs due to external factors such as the global pandemic, along with improving service quality. The company was particularly interested in Rimini Street's ability to provide support services regardless of whether vendors end their own full support for existing product versions.

At the outset, Rimini Street engineers comprehensively analyzed E-LAND Innople's business and digital infrastructure, including areas that required cost reductions. As a result, Rimini Street has served as a true consulting partner for IT operations rather than simply providing third-party support for the sake of cost savings.

“E-LAND Innople sought ways to reduce ERP maintenance costs after an internal review that revealed an SAP maintenance switch could contribute to a drastic reduction in operating costs," said Kim Ji-won, CEO of E-LAND Innople. "And the savings are only part of the story. Rimini Street’s dedicated SAP engineers provide incredibly rapid response and resolution, which enables us to make business decisions faster and more effectively.”

Through this partnership, E-LAND Innople not only receives extraordinary support service from Rimini Street, with IT incidents handled quickly and professionally, the company is significantly reducing the cost to maintain its ERP system. With these savings, E-LAND Innople can focus innovating its existing service to other E-Land Group subsidiaries and investing and enhancing its own customer bolt-on (CBO) program, which is specialized for E-Land Group's distribution, fashion, and logistics businesses and integrates with various other solutions including SAP ERP.

A Higher Level of Support to Meet Business Needs

E-LAND Innople works directly with dedicated, expert engineers who guarantee prompt, professional service and faster resolution for support and maintenance requirements. Like all Rimini Street clients, E-LAND Innople benefits from the Company’s flexible, premium-level enterprise software support model, including its industry-leading Service Level Agreement of 10-minute response times for all critical Priority 1 cases, with local engineers available 24/7/365 for all issues. All clients are also assigned a dedicated Primary Support Engineer with an average of 20 years of experience working with enterprise software and backed by a team of functional and technical engineers.

“Most leading companies in Korea, including E-LAND Innople, are focused on pursuing innovation in a fiercely competitive environment,” said Hyungwook+Kevin+Kim, regional general manager, Korea, Rimini Street. “Rimini Street helps customers achieve a competitive advantage and drive growth by dramatically reducing application maintenance costs, which make up a significant portion of IT operating costs, ultimately allowing customers to use the savings to fund new business innovations.”

Rimini Street continues to expand its portfolio of solutions that are enabling organizations like E-LAND Innople to chart a Smart Path forward by helping them optimize, evolve and transform their technology landscape and systems as they build and execute their business of tomorrow.

