BlackRock Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.88 on Common Stock

BlackRock, Inc. ( NYSE:BLK, Financial) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $4.88 per share of common stock, payable June 23, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2022.

About BlackRock

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005897/en/

