eGain Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences in June

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain ( EGAN), the leading AI knowledge platform for customer engagement automation, today announced it will be participating in the following three investor conferences in June:



Craig-Hallum 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Wednesday, June 1st (virtual one-on-one meetings only)

Loop Capital Markets Third Annual Investor Conference

Wednesday, June 1st (virtual one-on-one meetings only)

Jefferies Software Conference

Thursday, June 2nd at 8:00 am PT (formal presentation and one-on-one meetings)

The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

eGain management will host virtual and in-person one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. Meetings can be scheduled through the firms hosting the conferences or through MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at [email protected] .

To access a live webcast or replay of the presentation at the Jefferies conference, visit the investor relations section of eGain’s website at http://www.egain.com/company/investors/.

About eGain

Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM & contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.egain.com for more info .

