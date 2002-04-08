Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Nasdaq Executives to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq ( NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conferences in June with webcasts available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.

Who:Nasdaq CFO Ann Dennison
What:Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference
When:Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 10:00 AM ET
Who: Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman
What:Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
When:Thursday, June 2, 2022, 4:30 PM ET
Who:Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman
What:Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference
When:Thursday, June 9, 2022, 11:00 AM ET
Who:Nasdaq CFO Ann Dennison
What:Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference
When:Monday, June 13, 2022, 8:45 AM ET

Nasdaq ( NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Will Briganti
(646) 964-8169
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA
(212) 401-8737
[email protected]

