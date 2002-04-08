Nasdaq Executives to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq ( NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conferences in June with webcasts available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.



Who: Nasdaq CFO Ann Dennison What: Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference When: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 10:00 AM ET Who: Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman What: Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference When: Thursday, June 2, 2022, 4:30 PM ET Who: Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman What: Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference When: Thursday, June 9, 2022, 11:00 AM ET Who: Nasdaq CFO Ann Dennison What: Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference When: Monday, June 13, 2022, 8:45 AM ET

