DiaMedica Therapeutics to Attend the 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference Wednesday, June 1, 2022

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that it will be participating in the 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings. Investors and attendees that would like to schedule a meeting with DiaMedica’s management can contact their Craig-Hallum representative to arrange a meeting.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein (KLK1), an established therapeutic modality for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and chronic kidney disease. For more information visit our website at www.diamedica.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005829/en/