ImmunoGen Announces Webcasts of Presentations at Upcoming Conferences

5 minutes ago
ImmunoGen%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the following presentations by Company management at upcoming investor conferences will be webcast:

  • William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference
    June 8 at 11:20am CT / 12:20pm ET
  • Jefferies Healthcare Conference
    June 9 at 9:30am ET

A webcast of each presentation will be accessible through the “Investors and Media” section of the Company’s website, www.immunogen.com. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to TARGET A BETTER NOW™.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005263/en/

