Ecolab Schedules ESG Webcast for June 1, 2022

Ecolab Inc. Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Christophe Beck will lead a discussion for investors regarding Ecolab’s ESG approach and strategy on Wednesday, June 1. Ecolab will offer a live webcast of the event. Details for the webcast are as follows:

TIME: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time DATE: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 DURATION: Approximately 60 minutes LOCATION: www.ecolab.com%2Finvestor ARCHIVE: A replay of the webcast will be available on Ecolab’s website.

To access the webcast, visit the Events and Presentations section of Ecolab’s Investor website at www.ecolab.com%2Finvestor and click on the webcast details.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that help protect people, planet and business health. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 47,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, help maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

Follow us on LinkedIn %40Ecolab, Twitter %40Ecolab, Instagram @Ecolab_Inc and Facebook %40Ecolab.

(ECL-C)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005759/en/