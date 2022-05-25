FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA Buys 1, Sells 4 in 1st Quarter

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 321 stocks valued at a total of $1.93Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.08%), MSFT(4.87%), and AMZN(2.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’s top five trades of the quarter.

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 40,488 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.34.

On 05/25/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $308.64 per share and a market cap of $680.87Bil. The stock has returned 6.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA reduced their investment in NYSE:LDOS by 101,977 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.28.

On 05/25/2022, Leidos Holdings Inc traded for a price of $102.39 per share and a market cap of $13.99Bil. The stock has returned 0.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Leidos Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-book ratio of 3.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 26,256 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/25/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $262.52 per share and a market cap of $1,963.40Bil. The stock has returned 4.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-book ratio of 12.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.48 and a price-sales ratio of 10.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA bought 39,652 shares of NYSE:LOW for a total holding of 41,141. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $230.1.

On 05/25/2022, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $188.55 per share and a market cap of $122.93Bil. The stock has returned -1.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA reduced their investment in NYSE:NVR by 1,134 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5103.32.

On 05/25/2022, NVR Inc traded for a price of $4189.78 per share and a market cap of $13.78Bil. The stock has returned -12.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVR Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-book ratio of 5.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

