TRUST CO OF OKLAHOMA Buys 1, Sells 4 in 1st Quarter

TRUST CO OF OKLAHOMA recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 119 stocks valued at a total of $261.00Mil. The top holdings were VGT(11.12%), AAPL(6.20%), and VFH(5.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TRUST CO OF OKLAHOMA’s top five trades of the quarter.

TRUST CO OF OKLAHOMA reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 7,104 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/25/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $397.37 per share and a market cap of $359.22Bil. The stock has returned -4.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-book ratio of 3.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

TRUST CO OF OKLAHOMA reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 9,131 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.34.

On 05/25/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $308.64 per share and a market cap of $680.87Bil. The stock has returned 6.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 11,986-share investment in NAS:XLNX. Previously, the stock had a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $197.27 during the quarter.

On 05/25/2022, Xilinx Inc traded for a price of $194.92 per share and a market cap of $48.41Bil. The stock has returned 40.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xilinx Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-book ratio of 13.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.83 and a price-sales ratio of 13.26.

The guru established a new position worth 16,323 shares in NAS:AMD, giving the stock a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $119.57 during the quarter.

On 05/25/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $92.65 per share and a market cap of $150.14Bil. The stock has returned 17.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-book ratio of 2.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.46 and a price-sales ratio of 6.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

TRUST CO OF OKLAHOMA reduced their investment in ARCA:VCR by 4,620 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $304.11.

On 05/25/2022, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF traded for a price of $236.38 per share and a market cap of $4.33Bil. The stock has returned -22.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a price-book ratio of 5.15.

