AFFINIA FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

AFFINIA FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

80 BLANCHARD ROAD BURLINGTON, MA 01803

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $131.00Mil. The top holdings were SPLG(31.48%), SPY(29.98%), and MOAT(16.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AFFINIA FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

AFFINIA FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:QUS by 148,508 shares. The trade had a 12.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.63.

On 05/25/2022, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF traded for a price of $113.42 per share and a market cap of $856.32Mil. The stock has returned -2.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a price-book ratio of 3.97.

During the quarter, AFFINIA FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC bought 90,500 shares of NAS:SHV for a total holding of 93,744. The trade had a 7.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.26.

On 05/25/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.27 per share and a market cap of $20.26Bil. The stock has returned -0.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

AFFINIA FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 121,744 shares. The trade had a 6.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.4.

On 05/25/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $83.44 per share and a market cap of $24.59Bil. The stock has returned -3.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

AFFINIA FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 2,961 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/25/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $397.37 per share and a market cap of $359.22Bil. The stock has returned -4.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-book ratio of 3.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, AFFINIA FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC bought 13,740 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 786,687. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.22.

On 05/25/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $46.76 per share and a market cap of $13.04Bil. The stock has returned -4.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a price-book ratio of 3.88.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.