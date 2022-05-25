Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Goes on Buying Spree in 1st Quarter

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 102 stocks valued at a total of $165.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.00%), MPWR(2.48%), and NVDA(2.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 103,932 shares in NYSE:AR, giving the stock a 1.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.4 during the quarter.

On 05/25/2022, Antero Resources Corp traded for a price of $41.69 per share and a market cap of $12.97Bil. The stock has returned 214.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Antero Resources Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 38.85 and a price-sales ratio of 2.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 4.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 67,763 shares in NAS:APA, giving the stock a 1.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.83 during the quarter.

On 05/25/2022, APA Corp traded for a price of $45.55 per share and a market cap of $15.41Bil. The stock has returned 110.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, APA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 4,773 shares in NAS:CHK, giving the stock a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.25 during the quarter.

On 05/25/2022, Chesapeake Energy Corp traded for a price of $99.25 per share and a market cap of $12.62Bil. The stock has returned 103.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chesapeake Energy Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The guru established a new position worth 3,023 shares in NYSE:WLK, giving the stock a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $108.99 during the quarter.

On 05/25/2022, Westlake Corp traded for a price of $126.39 per share and a market cap of $16.22Bil. The stock has returned 24.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Westlake Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-book ratio of 1.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 27,515 shares in NYSE:WSR, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.46 during the quarter.

On 05/25/2022, Whitestone REIT traded for a price of $12.09 per share and a market cap of $594.19Mil. The stock has returned 47.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Whitestone REIT has a price-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.28 and a price-sales ratio of 4.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

