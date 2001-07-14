Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Q4 Inc. Announces Voting Results for its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (the “Corporation”), announced today the voting results on the election of directors from its 2022 Annual l Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”).

A total of 21,613,415 common shares representing 54.54% of the Corporation’s 39,625,596 issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the AGM. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominees

Votes in

Favour

% For

Votes

Withheld

% Withheld

Darrell Heaps

20,944,043

99.99%

1,367

0.01%

Colleen Johnston

20,944,043

99.99%

1,367

0.01%

Ned May

20,988,043

99.96%

7,367

0.04%

Dan Kittredge

20,981,813

99.94%

13,597

0.06%

Neil Murdoch

20,995,237

100.00%

173

0.00%

Julie Silcock

20,989,043

99.97%

6,367

0.03%

At the meeting, shareholders also voted in favour of the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,673 public companies globally including 50% of the S&P 500. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220525005936r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005936/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus