Q4 Inc. Announces Voting Results for its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (the “Corporation”), announced today the voting results on the election of directors from its 2022 Annual l Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”).

A total of 21,613,415 common shares representing 54.54% of the Corporation’s 39,625,596 issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the AGM. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominees Votes in Favour % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Darrell Heaps 20,944,043 99.99% 1,367 0.01% Colleen Johnston 20,944,043 99.99% 1,367 0.01% Ned May 20,988,043 99.96% 7,367 0.04% Dan Kittredge 20,981,813 99.94% 13,597 0.06% Neil Murdoch 20,995,237 100.00% 173 0.00% Julie Silcock 20,989,043 99.97% 6,367 0.03%

At the meeting, shareholders also voted in favour of the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,673 public companies globally including 50% of the S&P 500. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com

