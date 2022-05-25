Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of EverSource Wealth Advisors, LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1718 stocks valued at a total of $394.00Mil. The top holdings were VEA(4.13%), VOO(3.85%), and VTI(3.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EverSource Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, EverSource Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 122,324 shares of :VNLA for a total holding of 144,853. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.13.

On 05/25/2022, traded for a price of $48.8 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -1.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

EverSource Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 56,409 shares. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.22.

On 05/25/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.45 per share and a market cap of $40.89Bil. The stock has returned -5.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, EverSource Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 85,518 shares of ARCA:GSIE for a total holding of 182,712. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.22.

On 05/25/2022, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF traded for a price of $30.39 per share and a market cap of $2.94Bil. The stock has returned -11.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a price-book ratio of 1.78.

EverSource Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VGIT by 30,310 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.49.

On 05/25/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $62.02 per share and a market cap of $9.25Bil. The stock has returned -7.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, EverSource Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 6,633 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 27,653. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/25/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $262.52 per share and a market cap of $1,963.40Bil. The stock has returned 4.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-book ratio of 12.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.48 and a price-sales ratio of 10.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

