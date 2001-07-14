Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediate Price Increases

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, will increase list and off-list selling prices for the following acetyl intermediate products. The price increases below will be effective immediately, or as contracts otherwise allow, and are incremental to any previously announced increases.

AOC GC Product (USD/MT) (RMB/MT) Acetic Acid $100 CNY 600 Vinyl Acetate Monomer $200 CNY 1,500 Ethyl Acetate / Butyl Acetate $50 -- Acetic Anhydride $100 CNY 600 VAE Emulsions $100 CNY 700 Redispersable Powders $150 CNY 1,000

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 8,500 employees worldwide and had 2021 net sales of $8.5 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.

