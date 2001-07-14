Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediate Price Increases

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, will increase list and off-list selling prices for the following acetyl intermediate products. The price increases below will be effective immediately, or as contracts otherwise allow, and are incremental to any previously announced increases.

AOC

GC

Product

(USD/MT)

(RMB/MT)

Acetic Acid

$100

CNY 600

Vinyl Acetate Monomer

$200

CNY 1,500

Ethyl Acetate / Butyl Acetate

$50

--

Acetic Anhydride

$100

CNY 600

VAE Emulsions

$100

CNY 700

Redispersable Powders

$150

CNY 1,000

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 8,500 employees worldwide and had 2021 net sales of $8.5 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.

