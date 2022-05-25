LD Micro Announces Brainchip Holdings CEO to Present at the LD Micro Invitational

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / LD Micro today announced that BrainChip Holdings Ltd ( ASX:BRN, Financial),( OTCQX:BRCHF, Financial),(ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI IP, Chief Executive Officer, Sean Hehir will be presenting at the annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 7that 3:00 PM PT at the Four Seasons Westlake Village.

"We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual installment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue no less. I want to build on the incredible momentum generated from last October. It is a pleasure to welcome Brainchip back and get an update on Akida and the company's recent developments." said Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational festivities will run all day on the 7th and 8th, with a morning session on that Thursday. This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings. Interested parties can register to watch the virtual presentation here.

BrainChip deploys AI at the edge in a way that existing technologies cannot. The company's tech is both high-performance and ultra-low power, enabling a range of capabilities including on-chip, in-device one-shot learning. BrainChip's IP can be used in a wide range of applications from consumer electronics to industrial IoT to electric vehicles, and smart sensors that can detect and act on visual features, odors, taste, touch, and sound.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers. [email protected]

About LD Micro (SRAX)

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. https://www.ldmicro.com/

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd ( ASX:BRN, Financial),( OTCQX:BRCHF, Financial),(ADR:BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

