KOHL'S ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Kohl's Corporation on Behalf of Kohl's Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Kohl’s Corporation (“Kohl’s” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KSS) on behalf of Kohl’s stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Kohl’s has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 20, 2022, Macellum Advisors GP, LLC ("Macellum"), "a long-term holder of nearly 5% of the outstanding common shares of Kohl's", issued a statement addressing "[t]his quarter's extremely disappointing results," which Macellum described as "simply a consequence of a weak Board and management configuration leading to a flawed strategic plan and an inability to execute." Macellum also stated that "the current Board appears to have withheld material information from shareholders about the state of Kohl's in the lead-up to this year's pivotal annual meeting," which "suggests to us a clear breach of fiduciary duty."

On this news, Kohl's stock price fell $5.84 per share, or 12.97%, to close at $39.20 per share on May 20, 2022.

