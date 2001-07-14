INOTIV ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Inotiv, Inc. on Behalf of Inotiv Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Inotiv, Inc. (“Inotiv” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NOTV) on behalf of Inotiv stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Inotiv has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 20, 2022, Inotiv disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "[o]n May 18, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice (‘DOJ'), together with federal and state law enforcement agents, executed a search and seizure warrant on" a Cumberland, Virginia facility of Inotiv's subsidiary Envigo RMS, LLC ("Envigo"). Inotiv further disclosed that "[o]n May 19, 2022, a complaint was filed against Envigo in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. The complaint is a civil action by DOJ alleging violations of the Animal Welfare Act at the Cumberland, Virginia facility. The complaint seeks declaratory and injunctive relief and costs."

On this news, Inotiv's stock price fell $5.19 per share, or 28.31%, to close at $13.14 per share on May 23, 2022.

