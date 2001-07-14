QUANTUM COMPUTING INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Quantum Computing Inc. - QUBT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of QPhoton to Quantum Computing Inc. (“QCI” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: QUBT). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, QCI will issue to QPhoton’s stockholders aggregate merger consideration consisting of: 5,802,206 shares of QCI’s common stock, 2,377,028 shares of a new series of QCI’s preferred stock, convertible into 23,770,280 shares of common stock (subject to receipt of the approval of QCI’s stockholders), and warrants exercisable, at a purchase price of $0.0001 per share, to purchase up to 7,028,337 shares of common stock (subject to receipt of the approval of QCI’s stockholders). The merger consideration is subject to adjustment under certain circumstances, such that it will represent in total approximately 49% of the total capital stock of QCI outstanding immediately following the closing. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.

