All Six Terran Orbital Designed and Built Satellites Successfully Deploy From SpaceX Transporter-5

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry, today announced all six Terran Orbital designed and built satellites that launched on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Transporter-5 mission have successfully deployed on their journey to Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

The Terran Orbital satellites include two NASA CubeSat Proximity Operations Demonstration (CPOD) vehicles, NASA Pathfinder Technology Demonstrator 3 (PTD-3), Fleet Space CENTAURI-5, and two GeoOptics CICERO-2 vehicles.

“Terran Orbital is thrilled all six of our latest satellites have deployed from SpaceX Transporter-5,” said Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell. “The satellites we develop each solve a unique problem with even more unique technology.”

Mr. Bell continued, “The Terran Orbital team has worked tirelessly to design and build technology that is not only solving the problems of today but laying the foundation for the solutions of tomorrow. Terran Orbital looks forward to continuing to partner with the likes of NASA, GeoOptics, Fleet Space, MIT Lincoln Laboratory, and SpaceX as we continue to successfully deliver space-based solutions advancing humanity’s future and prosperity.”

Terran Orbital has previously announced a significant expansion in manufacturing capabilities as well as contract awards from Lockheed Martin, the Space Development Agency, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

