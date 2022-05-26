American Manganese Begins Feed of Battery Production Scrap for RecycLiCo Demonstration Plant Project

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery cathode recycling-upcycling, is pleased to begin testing the first stage of its RecycLiCo™ demonstration plant project with lithium-ion battery cathode production scrap feed material. The scaled-up demonstration plant is designed with a 500 kg/day input capacity of lithium-ion battery waste and will require each processing step of AMY's patented process to be diligently tested and analyzed.

The planned RecycLiCo™ demonstration plant testing schedule will consist of an organized approach that includes the characterization of the battery production scrap feedstock and its response to individual processing steps, to ensure consistent operating parameters to those developed in the laboratory and pilot plant scale. These parameters will include evaluating leaching retention time, temperature, and process chemical consumption to achieve target leach extraction efficiency for lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt. The Company will report its progression and analysis throughout the demonstration plant's staged tests.

"Kickstarting the first stage of our demonstration plant project is an incredible milestone, and we look forward to showcasing our scaled-up technology to existing collaborators across the lithium-ion battery supply chain as we diligently progress through the demonstration plant processing steps," said Larry Reaugh, President, and CEO of American Manganese Inc. "We believe this new phase of activities will continue to drive strategic engagement in the lithium-ion battery supply chain and enable the development of our first commercial recycling plant."

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ process. With minimal processing steps and over 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

