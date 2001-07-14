Axcella Announces Completion of Enrollment of Clinical Trial for Long COVID and Has Prioritized its Clinical Portfolio

Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases using multi-targeted endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced that it has prioritized its clinical development portfolio after rapid enrollment for its Phase 2a clinical trial in Long COVID. The company affirmed topline data readout for its Phase 2a Long COVID trial in early Q3 2022 and interim data readout for NASH in late Q3 2022. The company is suspending its Phase 2 clinical trial in OHE (Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy) while exploring potential partnership for the program.

Long COVID Trial:

Patient enrollment is complete in the prospective, placebo controlled, randomized trial conducted at the John Radcliffe Hospital at Oxford University in England. Lead researcher Dr. Betty Raman, British Heart Foundation Oxford Centre of Research Excellence Clinical Transition Intermediate Fellow, said, “We have completed enrollment of the forty patients for this integral study on schedule. We look forward to sharing the results of the trial given the ever growing patient need for a product to address Long COVID fatigue.”

“Achieving completion of enrollment is a significant milestone in the development path of AXA1125 as a potential treatment for Long COVID, a large and growing consequence of the global pandemic,” said Margaret Koziel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Axcella. “We believe mitochondrial dysfunction is a key driver of Long Covid induced fatigue. Preclinical and clinical data indicate that AXA1125 may have an important impact.”

Bill Hinshaw, President and CEO of Axcella, continued: “We are a leader in therapeutics for Long COVID and in particular addressing fatigue. We are expecting results from this trial as well as interim results from our Phase 2b NASH trial in the third quarter of 2022. The execution of this Phase 2a Long COVID trial will significantly advance our pipeline and validate the effectiveness of EMMs to address multi-factorial diseases.”

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy (OHE) Trial:

The company is conducting a global Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center investigation on the efficacy and safety of AXA1665 in OHE. The trial commenced in the second quarter of 2021. Despite investigator interest, this is a rare disease of very ill patients with enrollment challenges and timelines to approval will be long; as a result, the Company has made the decision to terminate the trial and focus resources on both the ongoing Long COVID and NASH programs. Bill Hinshaw, President and CEO of Axcella, commented: “We continue to believe that AXA1665 is an effective therapy based upon two prior clinical trials, physician input, and AXA1665’s strong scientific support. We will explore partnerships and potentially other indications for AXA1665.”

About Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA)

Axcella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases using compositions of endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs). The company’s product candidates are comprised of EMMs and derivatives that are engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to restore cellular homeostasis in multiple key biological pathways and improve cellular energetic efficiency. Axcella’s pipeline includes lead therapeutic candidates in Phase 2 development for the treatment of Long COVID and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence. The company’s unique model allows for the evaluation of its EMM compositions through non-IND clinical studies or IND clinical trials. For more information, please visit www.axcellatx.com.

