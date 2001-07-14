Akili Integrates First-of-its-Kind Prescription Video Game Treatment with the Virtual World Through Partnership with Roblox

Akili+Interactive (“Akili”), a leading digital medicine company pioneering the development of cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies, and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, today announced a collaboration that connects patients' medical treatments to their favorite virtual worlds.

“Roblox brings together tens of millions of people every day to connect, create, and express themselves, and we’re proud to be working with Akili to leverage that passion and enjoyment in connection with their first-in-class digital treatment,” said Craig Donato, Chief Business Officer of Roblox. “Akili has captured our imagination with its prescription treatment for children with ADHD delivered through an action video game experience and shares our vision and enthusiasm for what’s possible through interactive, digital experiences. We’re proud to help them as they lead the effort to realize new potential in the field of medicine.”

Through this partnership, Akili and Roblox are introducing new ways for medicine to fit into patients’ lives. Initially, the companies will establish an exclusive Roblox rewards exchange tied to Akili’s EndeavorRx® treatment (see full indication below). The companies are exploring additional novel approaches and opportunities to engage Akili patients through Roblox integrations.

“We are committed to improving the world’s cognitive health through treatments that engage and wow patients,” said Eddie Martucci, CEO and Co-Founder of Akili Interactive. “Our FDA-cleared video game treatment demonstrates that medicine can be enjoyable, and that is only the beginning. Akili’s long-term vision aims to integrate digital medicine into patients’ daily lives in ways never before seen or experienced. Roblox has changed how millions learn, work, connect and play, and we are excited to work together to further push the boundaries of our industries and continue to redefine the experience of medicine.”

Akili and Roblox are natural partners. Akili has challenged traditional perceptions of medicine and created EndeavorRx®, the first and only prescription video game treatment for children with ADHD, cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). With more than 55 million people worldwide coming together on Roblox every day, Roblox is powering a platform for immersive, 3D shared experiences. Together, they have the ability to reimagine the patient experience.

EndeavorRx® Indication and Overview

EndeavorRx® is indicated to improve attention function as measured by computer-based testing in children ages 8 to 12 years old with primarily inattentive or combined-type ADHD, who have a demonstrated attention issue. Patients who engage with EndeavorRx® demonstrate improvements in a digitally assessed measure Test of Variables of Attention (TOVA®) of sustained and selective attention and may not display benefits in typical behavioral symptoms, such as hyperactivity. EndeavorRx® should be considered for use as part of a therapeutic program that may include clinician-directed therapy, medication, and/or educational programs, which further address symptoms of the disorder. EndeavorRx® is available by prescription only. It is not intended to be used as a stand-alone therapeutic and is not a substitution for a child’s medication. EndeavorRx® associated adverse events in clinical trials included frustration (6.1%), headache (1.3%), dizziness (0.6%), emotional reaction (0.4%), nausea (0.4%), and aggression (0.2%). No serious adverse events were associated with its use. EndeavorRx® is recommended to be used for approximately 25 minutes a day, 5 days a week, over initially at least 4 consecutive weeks, or as recommended by your child’s health care provider. To learn more about EndeavorRx®, please visit+EndeavorRx.com.

About Roblox

Roblox is reimagining the way people come together to connect, create and express themselves through immersive, interactive shared experiences. Every day, millions of people around the world play, learn, communicate, and expand their friendships as they explore millions of user-generated digital experiences, all built by creators on the platform. Our mission is to connect billions of users with civility and optimism and support a safe and diverse community — one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships among people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

About Akili

Akili is pioneering the development of cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. Our approach of leveraging technologies designed to directly target the brain establishes a new category of medicine – medicine that is validated through clinical trials like a drug or medical device but experienced like entertainment. Akili’s platform is powered by proprietary therapeutic engines designed to target cognitive impairment at its source in the brain, informed by decades of research and validated through rigorous clinical programs. Driven by Akili’s belief that effective medicine can also be fun and engaging, Akili’s products are delivered through captivating action video game experiences. For more information, please visit www.akiliinteractive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions and include statements regarding Akili’s expectations for EndeavorRx® and digital medicine, its partnership with Roblox and the benefits expected therefrom. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication, including but not limited to (i) the ability of Akili to successfully commercialize EndeavorRx® and continue to advance its clinical development pipeline, (ii) the ability of Akili to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees, (iii) the evolution of the markets in which Akili competes, (iv) the ability of Akili to defend its intellectual property and satisfy regulatory requirements, (v) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Akili’s business, (vi) Akili’s expectations regarding its market opportunities and (vii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive industry in which Akili operates. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Akili assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Akili does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

