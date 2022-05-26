Empower Clinics Granted Accreditation For Mobile Covid-19 Testing Solutions Throughout British Columbia

New Certification Makes Empower's Testing Solutions Even More Convenient for its Customers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - announced today that it has received accreditation for mobile services for its COVID-19 testing solutions through the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC Diagnostic Accreditation Program (DAP) for Laboratory Medicine.

The mobile services accreditation allows Empower to offer high quality, concierge testing solutions at any location a client desires. Customers, especially those catering to large groups, may prefer concierge mobile service at a hotel, cruise ship, workplace, or conference venue. The quality and integrity of this mobile service is fully supported by Empower's existing COVID-19 testing sites - located at the Port of Vancouver, Canada Place and Fairmont Waterfront Hotel - and is held to the same high fidelity standards set in place by the College of Physicians and Surgeons when successfully obtaining DAP certification on April 8, 2022.

"With this newly certified mobile service, Empower Clinics is clearly the leader in offering the most convienient and fully certified COVID-19 testing solutions in and around the Port of Vancouver," stated Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "Our significant effort and investment to achieve all the necessary accreditation is a reflection of our commitment to the highest possible quality and integrity on behalf of the travel industry. Cruise lines, tour companies and their guests should not be burdened with the liability of using unaccredited services."

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia is a regulatory college which regulates the practice of medicine in British Columbia. All COVID-19 testing in British Columbia requires accreditation by the College's Diagnostic Accreditation Program (DAP). The Public Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, clarified on March 16, 2021, that any site, laboratory, or company that charges for point of care (POC) testing for COVID-19 is required to receive full independent accreditation through the DAP. As per the College Bylaws, a registrant may not utilize or practice in a diagnostic facility in BC unless that facility is accredited.

Passengers can visit https://www.empowerclinics.com/covid-19-testing/ to book COVID-19 testing solutions that include Rapid Antigen and Rapid PCR (RT-Lamp) tests offered at Empower's clinic located in the Fairmont Waterfront Hotel - adjacent to the port terminal at Canada Place or virtually via telehealth.

This press release is available on the Empower Clinics Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/EmpowerClinics

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

