Velodyne Lidar to Participate in Upcoming June Conferences

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the leading lidar company, known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, announces participation in the following upcoming June conferences. Management will present and host individual and small group investor meetings.

Needham and Co. 6th Annual Automotive Technology Day

Tuesday, June 7

11:00 – 11:35 ET/ 8:00 – 8:35 ET fireside chat & virtual 1x1s

Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

Tuesday, June 14

2:00 – 2:35 ET/ 11:00 – 11:35 ET presentation & virtual 1x1s

When used, live and archived audio webcasts as well as presentations will be accessible on the company’s investor relations website at investors.velodynelidar.com.

About Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne is the first public pure-play lidar company and is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities, and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, please visit: ir.velodynelidar.com and follow us on Twitter: %40VelodyneLidar.

