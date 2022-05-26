Celcuity to Participate in Upcoming Craig-Hallum and Jefferies Investor Conferences

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated therapeutic and companion diagnostic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced that Brian Sullivan, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Celcuity, will participate in the following investor conferences:

One-on-one and small group meetings at the 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference (virtual) on Wednesday, June 1, 2022; and

A fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 9, 2022. A live webcast will be available using this weblink: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff240/celc/1811175. Alternatively, the live webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the company's website at https://celcuity.com/investors/events-webcasts/ with a replay available shortly after the live event.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to extend the lives of cancer patients by pursuing an integrated therapeutic and companion diagnostic strategy. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is gedatolisib, a potent, reversible dual inhibitor that selectively targets all Class I isoforms of PI3K and mTOR. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are highly differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3K or mTOR alone or together. The company expects to initiate a Phase 3 study evaluating gedatolisib in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer in 2022. Its CELsignia companion diagnostic platform is uniquely able to analyze live patient tumor cells to identify new groups of cancer patients likely to benefit from already approved targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com.

