Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA): Deep Dive Into Childhood Brain Cancer

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / In light of the positive newsflow from Kazia's efforts in addressing adult brain cancer, management is leveraging its niche expertise and experience to address a complex and untapped segment, childhood brain cancer. Due to the challenges in addressing this unmet need, including significant hurdles in enrolling patients for a clinical trial, there is a vacuum of options for those served with this diagnosis. As Kazia is working to pioneer this sub-segment, leveraging its network, in this note we examine the science and attempt to connect the dots on the potential market opportunity and dynamics despite the limited data points to date.

Our NPV valuation of US$294m or US$22.28 per basic ADR remains unchanged. Kazia reported net cash of US$11.0m (A$15.2m) at the end of December (2021), which we estimate will fund the company into H123 (H2 CY22). We expect the company will need to seek roughly US$51m in financing (including US$22m in FY23 and US$22m in FY24). Kazia established a US$35m at-the-market program in April 2022, which may fulfil a portion of our projected funding needs. The company had gross cash of A$6.958m at 31 March and in its 4C quarterly statement management reported a Q322 operating cash burn rate of A$6.5m.

