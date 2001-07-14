NICE Recognizes Innovators in Driving Frictionless Experiences, Unveiling CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions Live 2022

%3Cb%3ENICE%3C%2Fb%3E (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the winners of its CX Excellence Awards 2022. The winning organizations were recognized for driving frictionless experiences throughout the customer journey. The 16 award winners across six categories were honored at Interactions Live,the industry’s biggest customer experience virtual event, highlighting strategies for bringing CX visions to life by enabling exceptional customer and employee engagement and outstanding transformations to the cloud, adopting cutting-edge advancements and demonstrating impressive business impact.

The CX Excellence Award winners demonstrated remarkable results in one of six categories:

Best Cloud Implementation – Celebrating the flawless deployment of next-gen, cloud-based technology that demonstrated business impact. The winners are Trip Advisor, Disney Streaming and Teleperformance.

Best CX Innovation – Honoring the adoption of innovative artificial intelligence, analytics or automation that drove digital fluency and transformation as well as business results. The winners are Trimble, Banco BMG and Medscheme.

Best Customer Experience – Recognizing the steps taken to deliver a new CX standard resulting in increased first call resolution, service levels or Net Promoter Score (NPS). The winners are County of San Diego, Vera Bradley and Pfizer.

Best Employee Engagement – Applauding significant advances in workforce engagement and motivation strategies, empowering employees to be brand ambassadors in a work-from-anywhere environment. The winners are Lands’ End, IAG Loyalty(Avios) and PSCU.

Rookie of the Year – Acknowledging the remarkably rapid adoption and implementation of best practices, such as infusing digital fluency, efficiency of roll-out and improved training. The winners are Gusto, Freedom Mortgage and SCCL.

Trailblazer of the Year – Showcases customers with exceptional success stories that have adopted some of the more cutting-edge tools like Enlighten and proven to have the most effective use of AI or self-service. The winner is Fifth Third Bank.

Barak Eilam, CEO, NICE, said, “In a world where consumers are conditioned to expect everything to be easy, effortless and instantaneous, eliminating friction makes all the difference between brand loyalty and brand abandonment. We’re delighted to celebrate organizations that have excelled in ensuring frictionless customer journeys by redefining their customer and employee experiences using advanced innovations. Congratulations to all the winners for this well-deserved honor.”

