Billtrust to Participate at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference

BTRS Holdings Inc. ("Billtrust" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, today announced an updated date and time for its presentation at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL.

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Flint Lane, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Shifke, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and lasting for approximately 30 minutes. There will be a live audio webcast of the discussion, and replays will be archived for 30 days at investors.billtrust.com.

About BTRS Holdings

Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS) is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

