NextGen Healthcare Launches Health Data Hub Insights

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, announced today the launch of NextGen® Health Data Hub Insights – a modern and extensible data warehouse and custom analytics solution. The tool is designed to simplify data access, analytics and report generation for health information exchanges (HIEs) and healthcare providers across the U.S. in order to provide a more complete picture of community and patient health. Building off NextGen® Health Data Hub, which helps clients exchange community-wide data, this modern solution empowers them to further unlock the value of their data assets and deliver customized, near real-time reporting capabilities and provide insights at the point of care.

“Health Data Hub Insights gives our clients even greater flexibility in how they use community data assets to develop new clinical and administrative insights,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “This is fundamental to our goal of delivering comprehensive solutions that improve patient care and enhance practice performance. Our team’s ability to partner with Snowflake and phData to develop this solution in 12 weeks, from concept to quality assurance to launch, is a testament to the agility and client focus that we have built into our product development cycle.”

Health Data Hub Insights will power the critical work being done by the NextGen%26reg%3B+Community+Health+Collaborative+%28NCHC), a first-of-its kind initiative offering data benchmarking, comparative analytics, and reporting services, plus a forum for Community Health Centers to connect and share best practices to advance the mission of community health.

Early adopters of the NextGen Health Data Hub Insights tool are already realizing the enhanced capabilities of this innovative solution.

“The ability to access and analyze data is pivotal, and our first impression is simply, ‘Wow,’” said Cameron Fletcher, director of technical services at HI-BRIDGE Health Information Exchange. “The live insights we’ve been able to generate in these early stages of activation are incredibly powerful and useful. NextGen Health Data Hub Insights has supercharged the role that reporting plays in our day-to-day operations, making it easier than ever to find the information that’s important to us.”

About NextGen Health Data Hub

NextGen Health Data Hub (HDH) is a cloud-based data aggregation platform designed to meet the increasing market demands for robust data sharing, aggregation and data management. It was built from the ground up to provide comprehensive, continuous access to aggregated patient health data. It provides a robust and reliable platform that will lower client ownership costs, enable system-wide connectivity, and support growth needs for HIEs, hospitals and large ambulatory practices.

For more information about NextGen Health Data Hub Insights, please visit our website or contact [email protected].

