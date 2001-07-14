Semtech and WITRAC Transform Asset Tracking For Maritime Transport Utilizing LoRaWAN®

Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Boluda+Corporaci%26oacute%3Bn+Mar%26iacute%3Btima, a leading global maritime services provider, will leverage an asset tracking solution from WITRAC, a Valencia-based company offering innovative technology solutions that connect and provide visibility to the value chain. Integrated with Semtech’s LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® standard, WITRAC’s Total Track & Trace Intelligent Platform transports cold chain assets in Boluda’s supply chain, providing citizens of the Canary Islands with the first daily transportation of cargo from the peninsula with over 350 successful voyages.

Semtech’s LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® standard replace labor-intensive manual temperature monitoring (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Semtech’s LoRa devices offered a cost-effective solution for WITRAC’s Total Track & Trace Intelligent Platform. With ships transporting thousands of containers, installing a satellite modem in each container would make this type of solution economically non-viable,” said Jose Pons Ballester, co-founder and CTO of WITRAC. “Employing a network using LoRaWAN as well as leveraging the LoRa 2.4GHz band allowed us to place a WITRAC device in every single container to share real-time offshore and onshore visibility to thousands of containers — an unmatched value for our customers.”

Using a combination of LoRaWAN, Wi-Fi, BLE, and cellular connectivity options in the same hardware device, WITRAC’s Total Track & Trace Intelligent Platform provides real-time visibility and control of offshore operations. In addition to temperature monitoring, the platform’s “Perfect Route System” is able to geolocate a fleet’s vessels, allowing alerts to be set for deviations in fuel consumption, speed, routes, or miles traveled, which also permits shippers to take corrective measures en route.

The success of the platform led Boluda to implement WITRAC’s platform to monitor the location and temperature status of the fresh food and medicine on its seven container vessels traveling 700 miles from the Spanish mainland on the maritime corridor linking the Port of Cádiz to the island ports of Las Palmas and Tenerife.

“Remotely monitoring the location and temperature of assets during an entire cold chain was once viewed as a challenge. Through implementing LoRa devices and LoRaWAN, asset tracking has never been more simple and cost effective,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “WITRAC’s tracking solution is a valuable example of how LoRa and LoRaWAN networks can transform smart logistics to prevent loss or damage of assets no matter the distance.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa technology provides the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® standard, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 170 countries. With the proliferation of LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard, the LoRa+Developer+Portal is a place to learn, connect, collaborate, and find resources to help accelerate your LoRa development process. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About WITRAC

WITRAC helps companies be more efficient and competitive thanks to innovative technological solutions that connect and give visibility to the value chain of its clients. Able to identify, locate, measure, and control wirelessly and in real time, any asset, anywhere, WITRAC fabricates its own hardware and software based on the IoT and AI technology, in order to satisfy the industry's tracing needs. Its digitalization and automatization solutions combine multiple connectivity devices and protocols with a management platform, in order to generate data and transform it into useful information and valuable insights. Please visit www.witrac.es.

About Boluda Corporación Marítima

Boluda Corporación Marítima is the leading Spanish maritime group with more than 185 years of experience. It has a global presence, operating in Central America, South America, the Caribbean, Africa, Cabo Verde, the Indian Ocean and Europe. This love of hard work and affinity with the sea has been passed down between generations in the Boluda family and developed over time into a sector leading corporation. The company is organized into two strategic divisions: Boluda Towage and Boluda Shipping. And two smaller divisions: Boluda Port Services and VB Comisarios de Averías. Boluda Towage’s main focus is tugboat services, the core business and essential for facilitating traffic flow in the port area and provides port, coastal and offshore towing and sea salvage. This division has a fleet of 400 vessels present in the main ports of Europe, Africa, the Indian Ocean and Latin America. Boluda Shipping is the division providing maritime services in comprehensive transportation, logistics and international freight management. Its wide network of company offices in the main Spanish ports as well as a variety of international ports provide a single point of contact for all stopovers and port operations, with customer service and information provided 24/7 365 days a year. Find more information at www.boluda.com.es.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

