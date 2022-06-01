Box to Present at Investor Conference

Box, Inc. ( NYSE:BOX, Financial) today announced that members of its management team will present at the following conference:

Jefferies Software Conference:

Date and Time: June 1, 2022 at 12:00pm PT

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, SF

This event will be webcast live at www.box.com%2Finvestors and will be available for replay beginning approximately one hour after the live event for a period of ninety (90) days.

About Box

Box ( NYSE:BOX, Financial) is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organizations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of this event, Box will make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," or "expect" and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or actual future results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Box's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual events or actual results to differ materially from those discussed during this event. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the event; Box assumes no obligation, and does not necessarily intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

