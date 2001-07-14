AerSale Announces Participation at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) (the “Company”), today announced that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Martin Garmendia, will present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 11:30 am ET, and will also host investor meetings on the same day.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the link HERE or by going to the News and Events section of AerSale’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.aersale.com%2Fnews-events%2Fevents. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation on AerSale’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.aersale.com.

About AerSale

AerSale serves airlines operating large jets manufactured by Boeing, Airbus and McDonnell Douglas and is dedicated to providing integrated aftermarket services and products designed to help aircraft owners and operators to realize significant savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines, and components. AerSale’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales, and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance and operating economics (e.g. AerSafe™, AerTrak™, and now AerAware™).

