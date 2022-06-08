Veracyte to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Veracyte%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that Marc Stapley, chief executive officer, and Rebecca Chambers, chief financial officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. Veracyte will present at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 8, and will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 13.

Event: William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Time: 10:40 a.m. PT / 1:40 p.m. ET

Event: Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, June 13, 2022

Time: 2:40 p.m. PT / 5:40 p.m. ET

Live audio webcasts of the company’s presentations will be available by visiting Veracyte’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.veracyte.com%2Fevents-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of each live presentation broadcast.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company that improves patient care by answering important clinical questions to inform diagnosis and treatment decisions. Our growing menu of advanced diagnostic tests help patients avoid risky, costly procedures and interventions, and reduce time to appropriate treatment. Our tests address eight of the 10 most prevalent cancers by incidence in the United States. In addition to making our tests available in the United States through our central laboratories, our exclusive license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument positions us to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through laboratories that can perform them locally. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005254/en/