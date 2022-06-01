Ouster to Present at Upcoming June 2022 Investor Conferences

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries, announced today that its CEO, Angus Pacala, and CFO, Anna Brunelle will be participating at the following upcoming investor conferences.
19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Date: June 1, 2022
1:1 Meetings Only
Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference
Date: June 6, 2022
Presentation Time: TBD
Needham and Company’s 6th Annual Automotive Technology Day
Date: June 7, 2022
1:1 Meetings Only
NYSE Healthcare and Technology Access Day
Date: June 8, 2022
1:1 Meetings Only
Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference
Date: June 15, 2022
Presentation Time: 3:50 PM - 4:25 PM ET / 12:50 - 1:25 PM PT
Credit Suisse 2022 Mobility Forum
Date: June 21, 2022
1:1 Meetings Only
Please contact your corresponding sales representative to request a one-on-one meeting with management at these events. To view the presentation webcasts, visit https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ouster.com%2Fevents-and-presentations.
About Ouster
Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is building a safer and more sustainable future through its high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries. Ouster’s sensors offer an attractive combination of price and performance with the flexibility to span hundreds of use-cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. With a global team and high-volume manufacturing, Ouster supports approximately 600 customers in over 50 countries. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
