Ouster to Present at Upcoming June 2022 Investor Conferences

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries, announced today that its CEO, Angus Pacala, and CFO, Anna Brunelle will be participating at the following upcoming investor conferences.

19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Date: June 1, 2022

1:1 Meetings Only

Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Date: June 6, 2022

Presentation Time: TBD

Needham and Company’s 6th Annual Automotive Technology Day

Date: June 7, 2022

1:1 Meetings Only

NYSE Healthcare and Technology Access Day

Date: June 8, 2022

1:1 Meetings Only

Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

Date: June 15, 2022

Presentation Time: 3:50 PM - 4:25 PM ET / 12:50 - 1:25 PM PT

Credit Suisse 2022 Mobility Forum

Date: June 21, 2022

1:1 Meetings Only

Please contact your corresponding sales representative to request a one-on-one meeting with management at these events. To view the presentation webcasts, visit https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ouster.com%2Fevents-and-presentations.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is building a safer and more sustainable future through its high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries.

