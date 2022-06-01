Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Ouster to Present at Upcoming June 2022 Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries, announced today that its CEO, Angus Pacala, and CFO, Anna Brunelle will be participating at the following upcoming investor conferences.

19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Date: June 1, 2022
1:1 Meetings Only

Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference
Date: June 6, 2022
Presentation Time: TBD

Needham and Company’s 6th Annual Automotive Technology Day
Date: June 7, 2022
1:1 Meetings Only

NYSE Healthcare and Technology Access Day
Date: June 8, 2022
1:1 Meetings Only

Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference
Date: June 15, 2022
Presentation Time: 3:50 PM - 4:25 PM ET / 12:50 - 1:25 PM PT

Credit Suisse 2022 Mobility Forum
Date: June 21, 2022
1:1 Meetings Only

Please contact your corresponding sales representative to request a one-on-one meeting with management at these events. To view the presentation webcasts, visit https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ouster.com%2Fevents-and-presentations.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is building a safer and more sustainable future through its high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries. Ouster’s sensors offer an attractive combination of price and performance with the flexibility to span hundreds of use-cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. With a global team and high-volume manufacturing, Ouster supports approximately 600 customers in over 50 countries. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220526005430r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005430/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus