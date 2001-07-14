Simulations Plus Releases ADMET Predictor Version 10.4 (X.4)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, today announced the release of version 10.4 (X.4) of its flagship machine learning modeling platform, ADMET+Predictor%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E.

Key enhancements include:

New 3D conformer generation functionality to easily predict properties using advanced 3D molecular and atomic descriptors

New mouse species models added to the HTPK+Simulation Module to complement the rat and human options for novel lead selection activities

New transform rules added to the AIDD Module to boost the virtual design space

Rebuilt Ames mutagenicity property models which significantly expand the chemical coverage space and improve prediction reliability

Improvements to the API and command line features for flexible deployment and workflow options

Dr.+David+Miller, vice president of ADMET Cheminformatics, said: “APX.4 introduces our new embedded conformer generation technology which now allows users to create 3D chemical structures within the software to access property prediction models derived from our cutting-edge 3D descriptors. While our models have always been best-in-class using simple 2D chemical structures as inputs, the addition of 3D will lead to improvements in predictions for certain endpoints, giving us and our users opportunities to explore new directions in 3D modeling and virtual screening.”

“The adoption by companies of our inventive HTPK Simulation Module has accelerated in the past several years,” added Dr.+Eric+Jamois, director for key accounts and strategic alliances. “The enhancements offered in APX.4, coupled with the recent peer-reviewed+publication+from+scientists+at+Roche on their validation and global deployment of the technology, position us for continued momentum. Simulations Plus remains committed to developing and improving state-of-the-art property prediction models, integrating the best and most innovative science, and advancing artificial intelligence-driven drug design. We are excited to get this new version into the hands of our growing user community to take drug discovery research to the next level.”

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG+Report.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005300/en/