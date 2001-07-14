Campbell to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Deutsche Bank's 19th Annual dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

Campbell Soup Company ( NYSE:CPB, Financial) today announced that Mark Clouse, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mick Beekhuizen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 10:20 a.m. CEST / 4:20 a.m. EDT at The Westin Paris Vendome in Paris, France.

The fireside chat will be a listen-only live webcast accessible at investor.campbellsoupcompany.com%2Fevents-presentations%2F. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the presentation.

About Campbell Soup Company

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005128/en/