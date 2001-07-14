STORE Capital Publishes Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

STORE+Capital+Corporation (NYSE: STOR, “STORE Capital” or the “Company”), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced the publication of its annual Corporate Responsibility Report, which provides an overview of the Company’s commitment to sustainability, social responsibility and governance.

Highlights include:

Increased customer adoption of carbon reducing sustainability solutions

Substantial improvement in STORE’s diversity and inclusion initiatives

Strengthened independence and diversity of the Board of Directors

Expanded disclosure related to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting standards

“Over the past three years, we have made significant progress in our journey to become a more sustainable enterprise, and I am very proud that our entire organization is committed to making STORE Capital a corporate responsibility leader in the net-lease industry,” said Mary Fedewa, STORE Capital’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have made great strides in enriching our employee experience through a diverse and inclusive culture that offers opportunities for career and personal advancement. We also recognize our responsibility outside the four walls of our workplace and have collaborated diligently with our customers to help them achieve our mutual sustainability goals. We are excited to have you follow our progress on this journey and invite you to read our 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report.”

STORE Capital’s full Corporate Responsibility Report can be found on the Company website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.storecapital.com%2Fcorporate-responsibility%2F.

