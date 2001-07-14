SentinelOne Global Culture Named To Leading Workplaces Lists

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced the company has been recognized for its best-in-class global workplace culture, highlighting its commitment to maintaining a winning culture that’s rewarding and values-driven.

“As we work together to make the world a safer place, we are committed to creating an equitable and inclusive culture for our employees,” said Divya Ghatak, Chief People Officer, SentinelOne. “With flexible work schedules, unlimited time off and 16 weeks of paid parental leave to all parents, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, we are redefining what it means to enable employees to do their life’s best work.”

SentinelOne was named to Inc. Magazine’s 2022+Best+Workplaces+List, San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 2022+Bay+Area+Best+Places+to+Work list, Great Place to Work’s UK%27s+Best+Workplaces+2022 list, and Great Place to Work’s UK%27s+Best+Workplaces+for+Wellbeing+2022 list.

Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best Workplaces List features American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture. Honorees took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture.

The 2022 Bay Area Best Places to Work ​​presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal highlights Bay area companies that have created exceptional workplaces that their employees value highly. Honorees rated highest on values including fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings.

The UK's Best Workplaces 2022 by Great Place to Work was determined through rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee survey responses alongside Culture Audit™ submissions from leaders at each company. Great Place to Work then used these data insights to benchmark the effectiveness of companies’ employee value propositions against the culture their employees actually experience.

experience. The UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing 2022 by Great Place to Work rewarded companies praised for people’s holistic experiences of wellbeing at work. The list was determined based on a survey asking employees to comment on how their company supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfillment, job satisfaction, psychological safety and financial security.

