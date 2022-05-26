Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 197 stocks valued at a total of $39.26Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.00%), V(4.29%), and GOOGL(3.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ninety One UK Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:FB by 1,115,258 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/26/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $184.2277 per share and a market cap of $494.44Bil. The stock has returned -43.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-book ratio of 3.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.83 and a price-sales ratio of 4.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:C by 5,827,374 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.89.

On 05/26/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $53.33 per share and a market cap of $103.74Bil. The stock has returned -29.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-book ratio of 0.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 1,570,516-share investment in NAS:PYPL. Previously, the stock had a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $133.33 during the quarter.

On 05/26/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $80.05 per share and a market cap of $92.53Bil. The stock has returned -69.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-book ratio of 4.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:MDT by 2,726,119 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.61.

On 05/26/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $99.55 per share and a market cap of $132.24Bil. The stock has returned -15.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-book ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.73 and a price-sales ratio of 4.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Ninety One UK Ltd bought 869,093 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 2,173,870. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $251.13.

On 05/26/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $169.2 per share and a market cap of $404.59Bil. The stock has returned 8.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-book ratio of 15.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.81 and a price-sales ratio of 15.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

