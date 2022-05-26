SUTTON PLACE INVESTORS LLC Goes on Buying Spree in 1st Quarter

SUTTON PLACE INVESTORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6 SUTTON PLACE KATONAH, NY 10536

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $84.00Mil. The top holdings were ITOT(8.91%), SPLG(7.04%), and DFAC(6.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SUTTON PLACE INVESTORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 3,901 shares in NAS:QQQ, giving the stock a 1.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $354.77 during the quarter.

On 05/26/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $293.37 per share and a market cap of $158.02Bil. The stock has returned -12.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a price-book ratio of 6.73.

During the quarter, SUTTON PLACE INVESTORS LLC bought 22,060 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 117,603. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.22.

On 05/26/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $47.18 per share and a market cap of $13.10Bil. The stock has returned -3.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.88.

During the quarter, SUTTON PLACE INVESTORS LLC bought 52,870 shares of ARCA:FPE for a total holding of 116,330. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.28.

On 05/26/2022, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF traded for a price of $17.925 per share and a market cap of $6.87Bil. The stock has returned -8.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.72.

The guru established a new position worth 18,694 shares in ARCA:SCHZ, giving the stock a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.64 during the quarter.

On 05/26/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.04 per share and a market cap of $7.77Bil. The stock has returned -7.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SUTTON PLACE INVESTORS LLC bought 16,015 shares of ARCA:DFAS for a total holding of 28,253. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.24.

On 05/26/2022, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $51.76 per share and a market cap of $4.17Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a price-book ratio of 2.11.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.