Modivcare to Present at the Jefferies 2022 Healthcare Conference

Modivcare Inc. (“Modivcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that Dan Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Heath Sampson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Jefferies 2022 Healthcare Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A link to the live webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available by visiting Modivcare’s website at: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.modivcare.com%2Finvestors%2Fdefault.aspx.

Modivcare management also will be participating in investor meetings throughout the day.

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. (“Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care and remote patient monitoring. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

