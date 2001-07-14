Protolabs to Present at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) announced today that it will present at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 8 at 9:40 a.m. EDT. The conference will take place in Chicago and attendance is by invitation only.

Protolabs’ Rob Bodor, President and CEO, and Dan Schumacher, Interim CFO, will review the company’s current business developments and recent financial results.

To access both the live and archived presentation, go to: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fblair66%2Fprlb%2F1936224.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the world’s leading provider of digital manufacturing services. The e-commerce-based company offers injection molding, CNC machining, 3D printing, and sheet metal fabrication to product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. Protolabs serves customers using in-house production capabilities that bring unprecedented speed in tandem with Hubs%2C+a+Protolabs+Company, which serves customers through its network of premium manufacturing partners. Together, they help companies bring new ideas to market with the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Visit protolabs.com for more information.

