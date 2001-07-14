Swim England Embraces the Flexibility of Remote Work with 8x8 XCaaS

8x8%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that Swim+England, the national governing body for swimming in England, has deployed 8x8+XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) to equip the company’s employees and contact centres with the communications capabilities needed to operate within the modern workplace.

Previously, Swim England’s three contact centres, responsible for enquiries related to awards, teacher training, and membership, operated through an on-premises legacy ISDN platform. As the need for Swim England’s employees to work remotely became imperative, the inflexibility of the existing system became apparent.

For instance, employees, both knowledge workers and contact centre agents, working from home had no other option than to use their personal mobile or home numbers to conduct business calls because they had always been office-based with no access to a softphone. Swim England needed a cloud solution that could be quickly implemented to ensure there was no disruption of service and would support its employees working remotely. Additionally, as Swim England continues to grow, the solution would need to support their communications requirements, regardless of where employees or customers are located.

With input from a trusted IT specialist, Cranberry+Communications, Swim England chose 8x8 XCaaS, an integrated cloud contact+centre, voice, team+chat, video+meetings, and CPaaS+embeddable+APIs solution, for its functionality, ease-of-use, and content-sharing capabilities.

The ability to use 8x8 Work’s enterprise voice, video meetings, and team chat capabilities seamlessly from a computer, mobile device or web browser enabled Swim England’s employees to work from anywhere, communicating with the public and collaborating easily with colleagues, all from the same app. Additionally, 8x8 service plans come standard with unlimited domestic and international calling, which eliminated the need to provision and pay for employees and contact centre agents’ expensive monthly mobile phone contracts. As a result of implementing 8x8, Swim England’s monthly platform operating costs were reduced by 35 percent.

Kalpesh Parmar, Head of IT at Swim England, said: “We had been relying on our legacy solution for many years, and knew it was time for a change. The necessity of remote work accelerated our digital transformation plans and our move to the cloud much more quickly than anticipated. The transition to the 8x8 platform was very quick and seamless, even given the complexities of implementing a new solution, while maintaining a high-level of service for our customers with little disruption.”

Jamie Snaddon, Managing Director, EMEA at 8x8, Inc., said, “Companies, both in the public and private sector, will continue to make purposeful shifts towards cloud-first communications environments, such as 8x8 XCaaS, removing siloes, improving employee and customer engagement, and reducing costs. Using the XCaaS platform, organisations like Swim England can speed information flows, allowing them to be more agile and responsive to citizen and customer needs.”

8x8 XCaaS is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8+eXperience+Communications+Platform™, which offers the highest levels of reliability and the industry’s only financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

