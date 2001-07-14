AMN Healthcare Honored as Prime Supplier of the Year for Work with Minority-Owned Businesses

AMN Healthcare, the nation’s leader in healthcare total talent solutions, has been named Prime Supplier of the Year by the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council for prioritizing business with Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs).

AMN Healthcare partners with other companies to provide a wide range of healthcare staffing and other total talent services to hospitals, health systems, and other healthcare facilities in all 50 states. Actively committed to diversity, equity, equality, and inclusion, AMN facilitates business partnerships with diverse contractors and suppliers, identifying opportunities to support minority, women, veteran, service-disabled veteran, LGTBQ+, and disabled-owned businesses. In 2021, AMN Healthcare spent $190 million with diverse businesses.

“We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to supporting minority-owned businesses, because we know that equitable business opportunities contribute to a more equitable world,” said Denise Jackson, Chief Legal Officer at AMN Healthcare. “Improving the socio-economic health of communities is vital to creating a society where equality and equity are the norm. We believe that diverse suppliers deserve equal opportunities, and that stronger diverse businesses can help strengthen local communities and impact social determinants of health.”

In addition to spending with minority-owned businesses, AMN Healthcare continues to advance its Vendor Development Program that funds Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Certification for 100 minority-owned businesses, 50 of which are Black-Owned businesses.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005289/en/