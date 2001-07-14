Sidus Space Selects L3Harris Mission Critical Operations Center Software for LizzieSatTM Constellation

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, is pleased to announce its selection of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) InControl™ and OnTime™ software for command and control and mission planning for LizzieSat™ Constellation.

InControl will provide satellite command and control software for on-orbit, factory test and ground system monitor and control. InControl supports the full range of command and control system requirements, including telemetry processing, data display and analysis, constellation monitoring and control, onboard system management and ground equipment monitoring and control. It is designed to support a fleet of satellites, treating each satellite and ground station as its own mission. OnTime is modular space mission planning software framework designed to plan, simulate and track mission success from inception to execution with user-specified levels of detail and plug and play capability with external tools. It is designed to aid mission planners by coordinating daily activities through a single user interface.

L3Harris will work with the Sidus team on full implementation of the two products at our Cape Canaveral facility in the coming weeks in preparation for the LizzieSAT-1 International Space Station (ISS) Space Station Integrated Kinetic Launcher for Orbital Payload Systems (SSIKLOPS) deployed mission planned for Q4 2022. “During our selection process we evaluated and received demonstrations of several existing and in development platforms,” John Curry, Chief Mission Operations Officer said. “The team determined that InControl provides the best solution for our Ground Operations, Training, Assembly, Integration & Test currently, while OnTime provides robust support for our mission planning, and both will scale easily as we deploy and manage our 100+ satellite constellation,” he said. “With our Space as a Service business model we must offer our diverse customer portfolio cost-effective, individualized operation of each satellite. With InControl’s ability to support each satellite and ground station as its own mission, we will be able to deliver on that commitment,” Curry noted. “The flexibility and scalability paired with the robust capabilities allow greater autonomy and allow for us to customize operations, expanding, when necessary, with less hardware and less complexity than other solutions which significantly reduces our overall operational cost.”

LizzieSats (LS) are partially 3D manufactured Low Earth Orbit (LEO) multi-mission microsatellites focused on rapid, cost-effective development and testing of upcoming innovative spacecraft technologies for multiple customers. LS is a 100kg (220-pound) satellite with space to rapidly integrate customer sensors and technologies.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

